Mosti urges scientists to focus on energy, climate change, medicine

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) urges scientist to further study on the topic of energy, climate change and medicine.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, said this area is a key for Malaysia to become one of the top 20 nations by 2050.

"The government is now critically looking to expand the people's awareness, skill set and knowledge in order for us to achieve the TN50 (National Transformation 2050).

"I am very happy that our scientists have played an active role in the international community, and what we need more now is to expand our studies on the energy, climate change and medicine area," Tangau said during the Conferment of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) fellowship and announcement of ASM Top Research Scientists Malaysia held at Putrajaya Marriot Hotel here today.

He added this was among the areas that developed countries such as Japan and China are currently studying.

Meanwhile, ASM has conferred 26 professors with its fellowship and one as a senior fellow.

Fellows are nominated by ASM Fellows and through a stringent vetting exercise and are then recommended to the ASM annual general meeting to be selected as new Fellows.

Currently, ASM Fellowship stands at 326 Fellows which includes 28 Senior Fellows.

ASM is a body established by the government by an Act of Parliament its main function is to be the nation's "Thought Leader" for matters related to science, engineering, technology and innovation.

The Senior Fellow was awarded to academician Tan Sri Ahmad Tajuddin Ali in recognition of his leadership and perseverance in strengthening the field of science, engineering and technology.

The event also witnessed the announcement of the Top Research Scientists Malaysia (TRSM) 2017 to 13 recipients.

This brings the total to 113 of TRSM since its introduction in 2010.

TRSM is an initiative by ASM that recognises leading Malaysian research scientists who are active in research and development and translate their research into meaningful and impactful outcomes that significantly contribute to the nation's socio-economic transformation.

Among the TRSM winners are Assc Prof Dr Cheah Yoke Kqueen from Universiti Putra Malaysia, Prof Dr Cheong Sok Ching from Cancer Research Malaysia and Prof Dr Mohd Azlan Hussain from University of Malaya.