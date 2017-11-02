Najib chairs meeting of Wasatiyyah policy implementation coordinating committee

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today chaired a meeting of the National-Level Wasatiyyah Policy Implementation Coordinating Committee at Parliament House.

Najib heard a report on the policy implementation which contains six strategic areas, namely education and youth; economy and development; administration and legislation; unity and social; politics and nationhood; and security and defence, according to a statement from the Wasatiyyah Institute of Malaysia in the Prime Minister's Department.

The report was tabled by Datuk Mohd Yusof Din, director of the institute, who was also the secretary of the meeting.

Those who attended the meeting also presented their views and ideas to strengthen the National Wasatiyyah Policy for it to be implemented in a systematic and organised manner at all levels.

The meeting was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom; Religious Advisor to the Prime Minister Tan Sri Dr Abdullah Md Zin; Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa; Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman; secretaries-general of ministries and state secretaries.

After the meeting of about 90 minutes, Najib launched two books, namely Fiqh Wala dan Taat: Peranannya Dalam Mensejahterakan Negara and Malaysia Bukan Negara Gagal.

The statement said Fiqh Wala dan Taat: Peranannya Dalam Mensejahterakan Negara discusses, among other things, one aspect of nationhood that has a positive impact on society, particularly in designing solutions to issues that demand the attention of the public.

Malaysia Bukan Negara Gagal discusses and dismisses the view that Malaysia is a failed state, where the alleged political rhetoric is a phrase often repeated.

"The book gives readers a sense of the reality in the country and fends off allegations that Malaysia is a failed state," the statement said. — Bernama