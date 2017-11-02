Penang tables RM740.5m budget for 2018

Posted on 2 November 2017 - 12:59pm Last updated on 2 November 2017 - 04:09pm

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has tabled a higher deficit state Budget of RM740.5million for the next fiscal year of 2018.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng when tabling the budget, stressed that it was an estimate and it can be reduced if the state records a higher revenue collection.

Among some of the initial highlights for the state was a free Rapid Penang bus service during peak rush hours in the mornings and evenings.

Allocations would also be given to aid the medical tourism and hi-tech manufacturing sectors.

MORE TO FOLLOW