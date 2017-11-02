PKR requests inquiry to investigate accident involving Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan has called for the government to set up an inquiry to investigate the accident involving a car convoy carrying the incarcerated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in September.

PKR whip chief Datuk Johari Abdul, in representing other opposition parliamentarians, said there has been a public perception linking the incident to a conspiracy, as accidents involving official convoys rarely occur.

"There must be a standard operating procedure by the police and Prison Department and they must have gone through intensive training to escort important persons," he told a press conference with several other Pakatan Harapan MPs at the Parliament.

Anwar, who was the former opposition leader, was involved in an accident on Sept 22 when a vehicle carrying him was hit by another convoy car from the rear.

He was being transferred to the Sungai Buloh Prison from Kuala Lumpur Hospital, where he had undergone treatment for four days.

Johari said although the accident had occurred more than a month ago, the cause of it was still unclear.

He added that the accident had caused an injury Anwar had earlier sustained on his right shoulder to become even worse.

Meanwhile, Anwar's lawyer R. Sivarasa said Anwar's condition had gotten worse after the accident and had restricted his movements.

"After the accident, we thought that Anwar was only shaken up, but it has now been confirmed that he also sustained physical injuries," he said.