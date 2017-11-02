Police to deploy over 1,500 personnel at Malaysia Cup final

SHAH ALAM: Police will be mobilising more than 1,500 officers and men at Shah Alam Stadium for the Malaysia Cup final between Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and Kedah on Saturday to ensure the event proceed smoothly.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Shafien Mamat (pix) said the number deployed included members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), K-9 unit as well as the horse patrol unit.

"I am confident the supporters of both teams are professional and mature and hope no quarters will try to provoke each other during the match.

"As a small group of fans had tried to disrupt public order after the match in the past, police are tightening control before, during and after the match to ensure the stadium and its surrounding areas are free from any disturbance," he told reporters after a meeting on security at the Malaysia Cup final, here, today.

Shafien said the stadium gates would be opened as early as 4pm and supporters of both teams were encouraged to come early before the match at 9pm to ease their taking their seats.

He said JDT supporters would enter the stadium via gate A and D, while Kedah fans would use gate B and C, and all spectators would have to undergo checks with the assistance on the detection unit as a precautionary measure.

He also warned all fans to adhere to the security requirements and not to bring banned items such as sharp weapons, water bottles and explosives or even the flags of political parties during the match to avoid any untoward incident.

Shafien said there would be no road closure on Saturday, but traffic flow on several routes around the stadium would be diverted and the car park for supporters of the two teams would be separated to facilitate traffic flow before and after the match.

"We are expecting about 75,000 fans to flood the stadium to watch the match,"he said.

Shafien also warned that touts selling fake tickets outside the stadium would be immediately arrested to prevent football fans from being cheated. — Bernama