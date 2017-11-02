Rela assault case: MACC begins probe into bribes offered by Datuk Sri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) are investigating reports lodged by three Peoples Volunteer Corps (Rela) members that they were offered bribes to withdraw police reports they had made against a Datuk Sri who had physically assaulted them.

Kuala Lumpur MACC director Datuk Han Chee Rull said that an investigation paper has been opened on the case.

"We are investigating the report made by the Rela members who claim that they were offered bribes to drop their police reports," he said.

He declined to reveal who was being investigated in the case, as middlemen had offered Rela officers the bribe and not the Datuk Sri himself.

"I can tell you that we are investigating the case of three Rela officers being offered bribes to drop their reports but I can't tell you who we are investigating," he said when asked.

The Datuk Sri was ordered on Tuesday to be remanded for four days to facilitate police investigations into the assault.

Last Friday, he had allegedly kicked, slapped, and punched three Rela officers who were managing traffic at the Kew Ong Yah Buddhist Temple in Ampang.

The suspect allegedly assaulted Rela personnel Ranbo Lee Weng Poh, 27, Jackie Leong, 19, and Melvin Cheong Mun Khai, 19, after they told him his parked vehicle was obstructing traffic.

The Rela leader later received several phone calls from a middleman offering RM10,000 to each of the victims, to withdraw their police report against the suspect.

The victims lodged reports with the MACC on Tuesday.