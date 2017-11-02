School teacher brought down by audio recording of demands to have sex with underage student

KUALA SELANGOR: Several police reports were lodged against a vernacular primary school teacher yesterday after he was allegedly caught on an audio recording demanding sexual favours from an underaged student through her mother.

The sickening demands made by the man, and recorded by the student's mother on her cell phone, went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The man teaches at a primary school here and is also an MIC branch leader in Kuala Selangor.

In a conversation allegedly between the teacher who is in his 50's and the woman, the former is heard persistently coaxing the woman to persuade her underaged daughter to have sex with him, in return of a promise of employment for the girl.

He also appears to be indiscreet about his demands and perversely talks about how young teenage girls appear "physically developed" at a very tender age nowadays.

The man also claimed that he had about eight young girls whom he regularly has sex with and there are "many more on his waiting list".

He claimed the girls were given jobs and seats in universities, which he had arranged.

He also tells the woman that he wishes to meet her daughter on Saturday for sex and could also arrange to pay her.

"Its only for one time. Then we become strangers and I will no longer call you," the man said.

He also asks the woman if she consumes alcohol, which she replies in the negative.

The woman who appears stumped over the indecent proposal is merely heard saying she will return his call at a later time.

However, the woman handed the recording to several unknown men and sought their help in addressing the harassment.

In another audio recording, the woman is heard sobbing and relating the matter to an unknown man who promises her that he will ensure the teacher is dealt with.

In video footage that also went viral, the man is seen bleeding from his mouth and surrounded by several men after he is believed to have been assaulted.

A woman at the scene also plays the audio recording of him allegedly making the sexual demands.

A man then calls the teacher's wife and makes him speak to her. He apologises to a woman on the other end, but is heard being admonished by her.

Today, former Kapar MP S. Manikavasagam, who runs a public service non-governmental organisation call Urummai, and district PKR Wanita leader Mariana Abdullah lodged separate police reports at the Kuala Selangor district police headquarters, urging police to apprehend the teacher and investigate him.

"The police and education ministry should investigate this man. He should be expelled. We cannot allow the safety of our schoolchildren to be compromised by such predators and he cannot be forgiven," Manikavasagam told theSun.

Kuala Selangor deputy police chief DSP Asri Wahab said police have received several reports including that of the woman and also the teacher.

He said the teacher had denied in his report that the male voice in the recording was him.

According to Asri, investigations are ongoing. He said currently, police have not detained the teacher.

The matter also came to the attention of Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk M. Saravanan who hauled up the man.

In several other pieces of video footage captured in a meeting room in an unknown location, Saravanan is seen advising the man to repent and seek medical help.

"You are a sick man and what you suffer is an illness. You should get help for this illness. Did you think of your wife and two children if you lose your job?" he told the man who now admits he made the telephone call to the woman.

The teacher's wife, who was also present at the meeting, walks away when the man asks for her forgiveness.

Incensed by the case, MIC treasurer-general Datuk Seri S. Vell Pari said the teacher must face the full brunt of the law if the allegations are true.

He said as of Monday, the man had ceased to be an MIC member as he tendered his resignation to the party.

"I find it disgusting that this former MIC branch chairman who is a teacher would abuse his powers and mistreat young girls with promises of finding them jobs and better marks. He had claimed he has many girls he abuses and this might just be the tip of the iceberg.

"I can't imagine the trauma the girls would have gone through. I have contacted (Minister in the Prime Minister's Department) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said to seek her advice on this case and to ensure the affected families receive legal and moral support." he said.