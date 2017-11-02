Sparkling start to a brighter year ahead

THANKS to McDonald’s Malaysia, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and Kerry Ingredients (M) Sdn Bhd, 6,000 primary school children from urban poor families will get to look “sparkling” into the 2018 school year.

CORPORATE COLLABORATION AND COMMUNITY SPIRIT

A lovely morale booster for the children; the initiative called the “Back-to-School” programme, is one of several corporate social responsibility projects under McDonald’s inaugural Community Month banner – Komuniti@McD & RMHC, launched barely a month ago.

During the community month, McDonald’s Malaysia, through its nationwide restaurants, have been busily engaging in helping the local community in various ways and means. From collecting books and toys for needy children; to organising educational children’s trips; celebrating the recent Festival of Lights and Children’s Day at orphanages and selected McD outlets; as well as bringing cheer to paediatric ward hospital patients; even helping to paint and spruce up various children’s homes – these and more have kept those behind the benevolent endeavours busy, especially Ronald McDonald.

Under the “Back-to-School” programme, parents and caretakers of the 6,000 school-going recipients will be less burdened financially, as the project provides each child with basic requirements to start the school year. These cost approximately RM200 per child. Beneficiaries are from schools in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Malacca and Johor. Each received:

▶ two sets of school uniforms;

▶ a pair of school shoes;

▶ two pairs of socks; and

▶ a school bag.

POOLING TOGETHER FOR BETTER FUTURE

To support and officiate the “Backto-School” programme was Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan, the department’s deputy director of school management Datin Sri Nor Zamani Abdol Hamid, McDonald’s Malaysia managing director and local business partner Azmir Jaafar, Kerry Ingredients director of health, safety and environment William Kuek, as well as the sprightly Ronald McDonald wearing his ear-to-ear contagious smile.

In his speech, Kamalanathan mentioned that statistics showed that nearly 97%of all Malaysian born children have access to education and that the ministry intends to reach out to the 3% who are missing out due to a number of reasons that include illness, those living in remote areas, etc. He also commended those behind the “Back-to-School” project and urged others to support the national education system via the ministry’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) programme aimed at empowering communities across the nation to assist schools in raising the bar and dreaming big.

“Whether it is a one-off or fully managed programme by the private sector, the Education Ministry appreciates the support in any form that creates a positive impact for school children and the education system,” he added.

At the official launch, 27 children were presented with the “Back-to-School” packs. The event was also held in commemoration of Children’s Day and celebrated at McDonald’s in Precinct 2 at Putrajaya Lakeside.

From dance and music performances by primary school children to formal speeches and a video presentation, it was a delightful day that brought much laughter and many smiles to children’s faces.

In all, the “Back-to-School” programme, though significant, is just part of many benevolent child-centric projects of McDonald’s Malaysia that help improve lives and make the world a better place.

For more information on RMHC, the charitable organisation that McDonald’s Malaysia supports, visit www.rmhc-malaysia.my