Suspended KL Monorail's four-car trains service to resume mid-Dec

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) have confirmed that they will resume the full service of the suspended KL Monorail's four-car trains by the middle of next month.

Prasarana president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Azmi Abdul Aziz told reporters that the services of the five four-car monorails train sets would be placed back on service in stages by the end of the month.

"We target that by mid of Dec, we would be able to resume fully the service of the five four-car train sets that we suspended a few months earlier due to safety risk.

"All issues regarding the safety enhancement have been completed and we expect to have them back in operation in stages by end of the month," Azmi said during a press conference after launching Prasarana's latest initiative in enhancing its customer service quality.

Azmi reiterated that the services of those train sets were suspended after they managed to identify several areas of risks posed by the trains that could endanger its users.

He stressed that Prasarana will not compromise on any issues that will jeopardise the safety of their users.

On the initiative themed "SMILE - Senyuman Mesra & Ikhlas, Layanan Efisien" (Friendly & Sincere Smile, Efficient Service), Azmi said it was meant to further enhance the relationship between Prasarana's frontline staff and customers, while highlighting the importance of friendly and cheerful service.

"We hope that through this initiative, we are able to attract more people to use public transportation," he said.