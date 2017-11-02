Tasty morsels

WHAT happens when you combine food with a scooter? You get Malaysia's first foodscoot, The Aiman Bun Scoot or TABS for short. Founded by Mohd Aiman Shah Fazli, 27, and Nurul Aina Samsudin, 23, the idea was conceptualised five years ago and was realised in December last year.

"When we came up with the idea, I started telling my friends about it but most of them didn't believe we could do it. They wondered how we could prepare food on a scooter, but we were certain and confident that it would work out. Look at us now; we have proven that it can be done," Aiman said.

Serving a unique menu of toasted bread with different spreads, sandwiches and special coffees, Aiman and Aina each drive a scooter to their regular location in Setia Taipan with a one-of-a-kind crate fastened on the back.

They don't just use any scooter, but the Italian brand, Vespa. As avid Vespa fans, they both own eight vintage Vespas and the two which are used for business is a 1964 Vespa VBB 150 and a 1973 Vespa Sprint 150.

Open from 8.30pm to 2am, customers get to pick among three different buns – original, charcoal and chocolate – which are made by Aiman's father who is deeply passionate about baking and has his own bakery. You also get to pick the spread including chocolate, peanut butter, strawberry, kaya and butter. They also offer two types of sandwiches, chicken and seafood, as well as durian white coffee and hazelnut coffee, which is Aiman's mother's own recipe which she turned into a business.

What inspired TABS?

Aiman: We were looking for an idea how we could turn our hobby of collecting Vespas into a business. We started brainstorming how we could use the many Vespas we had just sitting at home.

Aina: Because Aiman's parents both had their own products, we decided to leverage on that.

Aiman: Combining that with Aina's passion for cooking, that was how TABS came about.

How did it all come together?

Aiman: I started by sketching the design and measurements of the crate – how many layers it needed to fit 200 buns. I then sourced for the materials and put them together. It took me three attempts to get it right. The crates aren't welded to the scooters and can be detached. We currently have three crates; two with us and one at our branch in Selayang.

Aina: Coming up with the menu, we taste everything before serving it to the customers. The buns are baked three times a week and we buy the spreads in bulk to maintain the stock. Other ingredients such as the vegetables, chicken and seafood are sourced daily to maintain its freshness.

What are your best sellers?

Aiman: Our best sellers are toasted bread with banana and kaya, chocolate and peanut, strawberry cheese, kaya cheese, and double mozzarella chicken.

What is the weirdest request from customers?

Aiman: We accept requests from customers as long as they are very sure about their choices. We got a customer who asked to combine chicken and chocolate and apparently, it works!

Will there be new items on the menu?

Aina: We are going to produce a hotdog bun and to go with it, we are making our own lamb sausage.

Any plans of expansion?

Aiman: We want to turn it into a franchise and open more branches so other people can try what we offer. We are also keen to invite those interested to open their own franchise with us. We can provide the Vespa, if they don't have one, the crate as well as all the ingredients that make the menu. Our aim is to have 10 branches next year.

What is your ultimate dream?

Aiman: We plan to open a cafe which will display all of our Vespas while telling the history of Vespa.

Aina: We also want to display our collectors' items. When you come in you can see items from the 60s to the 90s and at the same time, enjoy the food.

Aiman: I want to create an environment resembling a museum. This is our long-term plan and we are aiming to realise it in three years.