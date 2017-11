Water disruption in Bera on Monday

KUANTAN: Several areas in Bera district will be affected by water disruption on Monday (Nov 6) due to the replacement and cleaning of tanks of the Triang Water Treatment Plant.

Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) in a media statement here today said water supply disruption will involve 16,000 user accounts from 9am until midnight.

The areas involved are Triang Estate, the whole of Triang town to Kemayan including Bandar Mengkuang, Felda Mengkuang, Mengkuang Estate, Felda Bukit Mendi, Felda Bukit Puchong, Felda Sungai Kemahal, Kampung Sungai Tuang and Kampung Bongkok.

Also affected are the whole of Kerayong area, housing areas around Bandar Bera, Kampung Mengkarak, Ladang Karmen, Durian Tawar, Kampung Jelam, Kuala Bera and Kampung Gemuruh.

Consumers are advised to store adequate water and to contact the Customer Service Centre (Pulapel) at 09-5739999 for inquiries. — Bernama