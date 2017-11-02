Your hair’s better nature

Also available are the Geranium, Safflower and Coriander range.

The Camelina range relaxes unruly hair.

NATURAL BEAUTY is on the rise – a study found 61% of women often buy 100% natural or partially natural products which amounts to 310 million women in Europe. For the green conscious women out there looking for natural yet uncompromising products, L'Oreal Paris presents Botanicals Fresh Care, a luxurious haircare crafted with botanicals.

At every step of development, each maker, farmer, botanist and scientist applies their passion and expertise to find some of the finest botanicals in the world. The brand creates high-performance formulations with sensorial textures and fragrances, free of silicones, parabens and colourants.

They are committed to more sustainability, collaboration and community. Their search for finer ingredients of natural origin, more sustainable processes and more delightful textures, helps them find a new way to make hair beautiful – and they won't stop seeking because they believe at every step in life's journey, we all have an opportunity to find our better nature.

A commitment to the environment is a commitment to you. The brand is committed to only the finest raw material quality; selecting only the highest quality extract, sourced from Europe, committed to high efficacy; choosing only the right Botanical actives in concentrated doses, committed to safe beauty formulations; no silicones, parabens and colourants, and committed to environment protection; their shampoo bottles are made with 100% recycled PET and 100% recyclable.

Botanicals Fresh Care features four ranges – Geranium to protect coloured hair, Safflower Oil to nourish dry hair, Coriander to strengthen thinning hair, and Camelina to relax unruly hair. Each range consists of four luxurious products – shampoo, conditioner, mask and a leave-in treatment.

1. Rich infusion for dry and damaged hair: Safflower

The brand's quest for the world's richest botanicals led them to safflower, a sweet orange flower whose oil is particularly rich in lipids. Inspired by the Ancient Egyptians, who prized safflower oil as a nourishing ointment, they infused this previous oil in opulent, creamy textures. Drench every hair fibre for deep nutrition while allowing its exquisite oriental scent charm your senses.

2. Smooth ritual for rough and frizzy hair: Camelina

One of the most exceptional, but least well known botanicals is camelina. This herbaceous plant was originally grown in the French region of Vendée and harvested only once a year. The oil that is extracted from its seeds is particularly rich in Omega 6 and 9. This luxurious oil is incorporated in creamy textures that discipline and smooth every hair fibre and envelope you in an aromatic woody fragrance.

3. Strength source for fragile hair: Coriander

The brand's search for the world's most powerful botanicals led them to coriander, which is remarkably rich in Omega 6. Its revitalising power has been used for centuries in traditional herbal fusions. Coriander's precious extracts are infused in featherweight textures that reinforce brittle hair. It infuses strength into your hair with every use while its vibrant aromatic notes awaken your senses.

4. Radiance remedy for dull hair: Geranium

Their pursuit for the world's finest botanicals led them to geranium, a particularly bright and colourful flower. Their precise distillation process gives an exceptional essential oil from this delicate bud which is used in lush formulas designed to restore vibrancy to dull or coloured hair; magically reviving its shine.

Botanicals Fresh Care is available at main pharmacies and e-commerce sites. The shampoo is priced at RM39.90 (400ml), the conditioner at RM29.90 (200ml), the mask at RM49.90 (200ml), the spray and leave-in treatment at RM34.90 (150ml and 100ml, respectively). Additionally, the Strength Cure Tonic is available at RM49.90 (125ml).

For more information, visit www.botanicalsfreshcare.com