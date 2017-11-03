‘Datuk Kabi’ charged with committing 27 counts of fraud in Klang

KLANG: A businessman who calls himself 'Datuk Kabi', was once again charged in the sessions court here today on 27 counts of cheating several individuals, allegedly offering discounts on Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) bill payments involving losses amounting to almost RM2 million, last year.

C. Kamaleshwaran, 38, who had previously been brought to court for similar offences, however, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read out to him before Judge Emilia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid.

The accused was charged with deceiving individuals that he could offer a 20% discount on electricity bill arrears from TNB, encouraging them to hand over money to him.

Kamaleshwaran was charged with committing the offences at several locations here, between September and November last year.

If convicted, he can be punished under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a minimum imprisonment of one year and a maximum of 10 years, whipping, and a possible fine.

In the same court, Kamaleshwaran's wife, N. Bavani, 31, also pleaded not guilty to 23 charges of abetting her husband.

She was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code read together with Section 109 of the same Act.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Siti Fatimah Yahya, who handled the prosecution, did not offer any bail.

However, she said if the court wished to do so, a RM25,000 bail should be imposed on each of the accused for each charge.

Lawyer P. Visnuvarman, who represented the couple, however, requested the court to set a reasonable bail amount, as his clients could not afford to pay RM25,000 for each charge.

Judge Emilia Kaswati then allowed Kamaleshwaran to be released on bail of RM270,000 and Bavani on RM115,000 (bail) and set Dec 14 for mention.

The court also ordered the two to hand over their passports, and report to the nearest police station on the first Saturday of each month until the case is over. — Bernama