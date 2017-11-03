Agricultural, fishery import-export expected to intensify at ICQS

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: Import and export of agricultural and fishery products are expected to intensify with the increase in volume by more than 50% of heavy vehicles passing through the Malaysia-Thailand border checkpoint here.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry deputy minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman attributed the new development to completion of Phase One of the new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex.

60% of phase one of the ICQS complex comprise facilities for heavy vehicles. From Jan 1, 2019, it will operate on a round-the-clock basis.

Tajuddin spoke to reporters today after visiting the new Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Service (Maqis) building here, which is equipped with facilities such as refrigeration room, quarantine room and laboratory.

Maqis is a department under the ministry which provides integrated services relating to quarantine, inspection and enforcement at entry points, quarantine stations and quarantine premises, and certification for import and export of plants, animals, fish and agricultural produce.

In 2016, Maqis monitored exports amounting to 43,739 MT and imports totalling 348,024 MT of agricultural and fishery products.

As at June 2017, import of such products totalled 60,863 MT valued at RM512,470,289. — Bernama