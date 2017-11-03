AirAsia sees 12% growth in passengers carried in Q3

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Bhd reported a 12% year-on-year (yoy) growth in passengers carried to RM9.89 million for the third quarter (Q3) of 2017, underpinned by strong and sustained demand for air travel.

The low-cost carrier said in a statement that its load factor of 87% remained in line with the 88% registered in the same quarter last year despite capacity addition of 14% yoy.

Thai AirAsia saw a load factor of 85%, up by 1 percentage point from the same quarter last year. The number of passengers carried during the quarter was 4.93 million, an increase of 14% yoy, which was higher than the 13% growth in seat capacity.

Meanwhile, AirAsia India carried 1.17 million in Q3, nearly doubled that of the same quarter last year, with load factor standing at 85%, down by 3 percentage points yoy, following a 104% increase in capacity.