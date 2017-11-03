BN to table five motions at Selangor State Assembly

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) has submitted five motions, including on the Corruption Free Pledge (IBR) and the Selangor Foundation for debate at the State Legislative Assembly sitting which starts tomorrow.

Selangor BN assemblymen coordinator Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan said the motion on IBR, to be tabled by Sungai Burong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Shamsudin Lias, was to get the state government to heed the call by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to sign the pledge.

He said the motion on the Selangor Foundation would be tabled by Kuang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Shukur Idrus to get the state government to get the foundation to revert back to its original role of managing its assets effectively, including by reopening the Tun Dr Ismail Hostel and Toh Puan Norashikin Hostel.

Apart from that, he said the motion on the Syariah Court would be tabled by Permatang assemblyman Datuk Sulaiman Abdul Razak to call on the state government to take proactive measures to strengthen the institution, including its structure and legal jurisdiction, specifically on the aspects of infrastructure and manpower.

He said there would also be a motion on Family Entertainment Centre licences, to be tabled by Jeram assemblyman Datuk Amiruddin Setro to get the state government to use its power to immediately terminate the licences of operators found abusing their licences, and tighten the issuance of licences for new applicants.

The fifth motion, he said, would be on the beer festival, Oktoberfest, which would be tabled by Dengkil assemblyman Shahrum Mohd Sharif to condemn the move by the state government in approving the event which could threaten public order as well as religious sensitivity and invite threats on extremism.

"These five motions showed the concerns of BN assemblymen to compel the state government to take immediate proactive measures on the issues.

"We hope the motions will be accepted by the Speaker for debate in the assembly without any prejudice or discrimination. This is because the issues are related to the interests of the people," he told a media conference here today.

On 2018 Selangor Budget which would be tabled by Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali at the assembly tomorrow, Mat Nadzari hoped the budget would really contribute to the economic development of Selangor and the wellbeing of the people. — Bernama