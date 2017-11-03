Convent schools will not be closed: Landowner

GEORGE TOWN: The landowner of the three main Convent schools in Penang has moved to dispel speculations that they are selling the three parcels to developers and neither were there plans to relocate them.

Instead, the plans mooted are to strengthen the three schools to make it relevant to the present educational needs, said Sister Celina Wong.

The three schools are what is believed to be the country's oldest girls' school - Convent Light Street, Convent Pulau Tikus and Convent Green Lane.

Provincial Sister Celina Wong, oversees the Sisters of the Infant Jesus Malaysian missionary, who are the land trustees of the convents, rejected the emerging speculations that the land will be sold, or schools closed.

"The IJ Sisters will never forget our mission in education. We have no intention to sell the land and buildings for redevelopment."

In a statement, Wong recalled the history of the missionary, saying the Sisters of the Infant Jesus was founded by Blessed Nicolas Barre in France for the education of the poor and abandoned children.

The IJ Sisters came out to Malaya in 1852, in response to an invitation by Mgr. Boucher, a French priest to start schools.

Their arrival coincided with the debut of the La Salle Brothers, who came in the same year to take over the management of the St Xavier's Institution school.

"Our first foundation was Convent Light Street in Penang – a private mission school," said Wong.

"In a spirit of trust, dedication, love and sacrifice; with the help of numerous generous benefactors and friends, our Convent Schools and Orphanages have multiplied throughout the country providing education to all children, irrespective of race and creed."

The Sisters want to go back to their initial reason for being here, that is, the objective of providing a wholesome education in the mission schools, she said.

"It is about bringing back our ethos, the special character and tradition of what a Mission school is … a Mission school that promotes the overall formation of an individual child irrespective of race, religion or social standing."

"We hold a very long history here in Malaysia and preserving our history - be it the thrust of educating young people and/or the conservation of the heritage buildings - is dear to us," said Wong.

In another development, a spokesperson within the Sisters movement has confirmed that there were discussions to change the missionary schools from its present standing as a national-type school to a private institution.

But it is still at the stage of negotiations and discussions, in view of whether it will trigger an acute shortage of schools on the island.

There is also a dwindling rate of enrollment in national-type schools because parents of the new millennial, are opting to send their children to vernacular, religious and private schools.

The Sisters aimed to arrest this trend, said the spokesperson.