Datuk Sri claims trial to obstructing, assault on Rela personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: A Datuk Sri who assaulted three Rela members has pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today.

Datuk Sri Liow Soon Hee, 29, was accused of attacking one Rela member, Melvin Cheong 19, who was on duty last Friday at the Kou Ong Yah Temple.

Liow could possibly face up to two years in jail or a fine or both if he is convicted under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

He was also accused of assaulting 27-year-old Lee Weng Poh for which he could face up to seven years in jail and a fine if convicted for the offence under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Liow also faces another two charges under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to Leong Jun Jie, 21, and Cheong. This could land him another year in jail or a fine up to RM2,000 or both.

The charges were read out to him before Sessions Court judge Azrul Darus today.

The accused who was in remand appeared calm and pleaded not guilty to all the charges as soon as it was read out to him.

The court set bail at RM17,000 with one surety for all the charges and ordered Liow not to disturb the witnesses and set mention for the case on December 14.

Last Friday, he had allegedly kicked, slapped, and punched three Rela officers who were managing traffic at the Kew Ong Yah Buddhist Temple in Ampang.

The suspect allegedly assaulted Rela personnel Ranbo Lee Weng Poh, 27, Jackie Leong, 19, and Melvin Cheong Mun Khai, 19, after they told him his parked vehicle was obstructing traffic.

The Rela leader later received several phone calls from a middleman offering RM10,000 to each of the victims, to withdraw their police report against the suspect.

The victims lodged reports with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday.