Inquiry panel on Pastor Koh’s abduction pays visit to crime scene

Pastor Raymond Koh

Supari (R) showing Mah (L) the exact spot where Koh’s car was stopped by three SUVs, and subsequently abducted by them.

Supari (R) showing Mah the location of the CCTV camera in one of the houses that captured footage of Koh’s abduction.

KUALA LUMPUR: Panel members of the inquiry into Pastor Raymond Koh's abduction - together with the lawyers and the senior investigating officer (IO) of the case - today visited the scene where Koh was kidnapped on Feb 13.

The decision was made by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia's (Suhakam) commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, who chaired the inquiry, after the IO ASP Supari Mohammad refused to provide his sketch plan of the kidnapping scene during the inquiry's proceeding earlier this morning.

Supari had claimed that the document was classified and that investigation was still ongoing.

Mah, however, argued that details like sketch plans are very relevant to help the inquiry's proceedings and for the panel to observe deliberate and assess.

After much deliberation with fellow panellists, commissioners Prof Datuk Dr Aishah Bidin and Dr Nik Salida Suhaila Nik Salleh, Mah decided for the inquiry to head to the scene to get a better picture of the incident.

"We will visit the scene. I will bring my own measurement tape to measure what's necessary. Because we can see how ridiculous this (proceeding) would be. We'll go straight to the scene after lunch," he said, here, today.

The inquiry left for the scene at SS4, Kelana Jaya around 3.15pm, arriving around 4pm, before spending some 30 minutes there.

Mah was then briefed at the scene by Supari on the exact spot where the abduction took place, how it had allegedly taken place and was also shown footages of the kidnapping captured on CCTVs.

Supari later pointed from which houses the police had obtained the CCTV footages which captured the abduction while explaining that most other houses either did not have a CCTV or had equipment that was faulty.

This is the first time the inquiry, which is in its fifth day, was held outside the inquiry room.

It will recommence on 13 Nov.

On the morning of Feb 13, Koh was kidnapped by a group of masked men in SS4, Kelana Jaya, with CCTV footages showing seven vehicles (including three SUVs) forcing Koh's car to a stop before abducting him and driving his car away.