JHM collaborates with MLS to develop automotive forward lighting applications

PETALING JAYA: JHM Consolidation Bhd has entered into a collaboration agreement with MLS Automotive Inc to develop automotive forward lighting applications.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, JHM said its subsidiary Morrissey Assembly Solution Sdn Bhd will work with MLS to establish a dedicated research and development group focused on automotive forward lighting applications.

Meanwhile, MLS will continue its close cooperation with Morrissey, leveraging on Morrissey's manufacturing expertise to further expand both companies' market share in North America.

Morrissey is in the business of manufacturing and assembly of electronic components for automotive lighting products, industrial products, consumer products or any other electronic gadget, while MLS is in the business of design, development and manufacturing management of electronic modules for light-emitting diode applications.

At 3.30pm, JHM's share price gained 15 sen or 5.1% to RM3.09 on some 397,900 shares done.