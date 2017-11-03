Malacca to build integrated public transport complex

MALACCA: The Malacca state government plans to build an integrated public transport complex worth RM300 million in Malacca Sentral, Peringgit, here, by 2026.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the seven-storey complex that would be developed based on a modern transportation complex in Taiwan, would be build on the former Pasar Malacca Sentral site.

"The complex will be equipped with facilities such as a supermarket and wet market, apart from various public transportation services.

"However, the project is still at the early stage of discussion with several Taiwanese parties. As such, the project needs to be examined carefully to ensure its suitability with future needs.

"We will adopt Taiwan's modern transportation concept where buses take only three minutes when dropping and picking up passengers at the market. Due to the speed of the transportation service, traffic congestion is avoided," he told a press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting here.

Idris said the complex would be developed through smart-sharing with numerous parties to enhance Malacca Sentral as a state transportation hub, with direct route to the Alor Gajah-Central Malacca-Jasin Highway.

He added over 300 traders at Pasar Malacca Sentral were moving in stages to the fully completed Transit Market in Bachang that was opened to the public yesterday. — Bernama