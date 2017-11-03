Man jailed eight years for abusing his children

KUALA LUMPUR: A former convict was today sentenced to eight years jail by the sessions court here after pleading guilty to two charges of beating his two children, aged six and seven.

Judge Dr Gan Chee Keong sentenced the 26-year-old man to four years imprisonment for each charge and ordered both penalties to run concurrently from Oct 26.

The accused was also put on a one-year good behaviour bond and ordered to be placed under police surveillance for a year.

"The accused is also ordered to carry out 40 hours of community service over five months upon his release from prison," the judge said.

The accused, a gardener, was charged with hitting his six-year-old daughter several times on the right arm at a house in Setapak Jaya, between 2pm to 6.30pm on Oct 20.

For the second offence, he was charged with beating his seven-year-old son on the left shoulder and head in the same house between 2.30pm to 6.30pm on Oct 23.

For both offences, the man was charged under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, or a maximum jail term of 20 years, or both.

Earlier, the accused who was not represented, appealed for leniency saying he regretted his actions.

"I just came out of prison in August. I am sorry for my actions. I still love my children, I beat them because they were naughty. Please give me another chance," he said. — Bernama