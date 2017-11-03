MCA: Why RM275 million for sport facilities in Penang budget?

GEORGE TOWN: Penang MCA has criticised the RM275 million allocated for the construction of sports facilities under the state's 2018 Budget which was tabled on Thursday.

Its secretary Tan Heap Seng, said the funds allocated to construct 82 badminton courts, four Olympic size swimming pools and other sports facilities was not a priority for Penangites at the moment.

"They should concentrate on what is more important, which is low and medium cost housing," he said during a press conference at the party's headquarters today.

He said the money should be allocated to the construction of housing, the protection of hillslopes and flood mitigation projects in the state.

"This is more important than Olympic size swimming pools," he said.

Tan also queried the allocation given to other religions besides Islam.

"We are not questioning the allocation for Islamic affairs, but we want to know what the other religions will get from the state budget," he said.

The state has allocated RM53 million for Islamic affairs in the budget.