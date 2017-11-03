MISC’s Q3 earnings jump five times, declares 7 sen dividend

PETALING JAYA: MISC Bhd's net profit jumped five fold to RM680.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 against RM134.2 million in the previous corresponding period, thanks to better contribution from its liquefied natural gas (LNG), offshore and heavy engineering segments.

Revenue was up 1% from RM2.29 billion to RM2.32 billion.

The group has proposed to declare an interim dividend of 7 sen per share for the quarter under review.

MISC said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia that LNG's operating profit of RM402.7 million was RM165.7 million higher than the corresponding quarter's profit of RM237.0 million, thanks to higher revenue coupled with lower vessel operating costs.

Offshore's operating profit expanded RM241.2 million to RM313.2 million, driven by higher revenue and construction gain from floating, storage and offloading (FSO) Benchamas 2.

Its heavy engineering swung to an operating profit of RM16.4 million against corresponding quarter's loss of RM1.8 million, mainly from lower loss in its heavy engineering sub-segment following the finalisation of completed projects in the current quarter.

Looking ahead, MISC expects petroleum shipping demand continues to be affected by global production cuts in response to high crude inventory levels and low oil prices.

"This has also been exacerbated by the delivery of new tankers during the year. Nonetheless, seasonal demand during peak winter months will end the year on a firmer note for the petroleum shipping sector."

On the LNG shipping front, the group said spot charter rates remain sluggish as a result of the tonnage oversupply situation led by higher vessel deliveries and older vessels coming off charter.

"Spot charter rates are however expected to pick up as countries start building up inventories to meet the winter heating demand. The present portfolio of long term charters in the group's LNG shipping business will continue to support the financial performance of this segment.

MISC said expectation of a more stable oil price environment will pave the way for a gradual recovery in investments in the global offshore exploration and production space, especially for developments within the Atlantic Basin.

"Although opportunities may be limited, the current long term contracts in hand will support the financial performance of the group's offshore business division."

Meanwhile, it noted that the heavy engineering business segment remains committed to managing costs, optimising its resources and improving operational efficiency to combat the challenging environment.

MISC's nine-month net profit, however, fell 6.8% from RM2.05 billion to RM1.91 billion on the back of a 7.4% increase in revenue from RM7.08 billion to RM7.6 billion.

At 3pm, MISC shares rose 11 sen or 1.57% to RM7.11, with some 292,200 shares changing hands.