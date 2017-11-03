Prince Charles impressed with Malaysia's promotion of sustainable cities

KUALA LUMPUR: Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, was impressed to see Malaysia reaching another milestone in promoting sustainable cities and community well-being, it was stated here today.

Urban Well-being, Housing and Local Government Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said His Royal Highness, who is also actively involved in urban planning through The Prince's Foundation for Building Community in Britain, listened intently to brief-yet-detailed explanations from representatives of the ministry and various government agencies on the country's initiatives in championing community-building.

"Prince Charles was happy to listen to our initiatives such as the River of Life community development, especially those involving river cleaning and beautification. He also commended us on our New Urban Agenda towards sustainable urbanisation and development.

"His Royal Highness was very satisfied with how Malaysia was developing the cities, how we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of low-carbon cities and the space we create between sustaining urban development between people and technology," he told Bernama after accompanying Prince Charles on a 20-minute visit to the event at a leading hotel here.

Mohammad said Prince Charles was keen on the British and Malaysian governments working together, especially in the offer of training, knowledge-sharing and expertise to Malaysia on how to further maintain heritage buildings and parks, as has been done in London.

Mohammad said he extended an invitation, on behalf of Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar, to Prince Charles to attend the World Urban Forum scheduled to take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Feb 7 to 13 next year.

"I did mention that during the forum, we will present a video speech of the Prince of Wales to the participants and he said he is looking forward to the forum," he said, adding that His Royal Highness was impressed that Malaysia is the second country in the world and third in the Commonwealth to host the forum.

The World Urban Forum, which is held every two years, is a non-legislative technical forum which has been convened by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) since 2002 and aims to examine the most pressing issues faced by cities around the world, like rapid urbanisation and its impact on cities, communities, the economy, climate change and policies.

Earlier, in his closing speech, Mohammad said it was an honour for Malaysia to be selected to host the World Urban Forum.

"We are committed to establishing the Commonwealth Network of Cities and Nations during the World Urban Forum and we hope this will be a platform for continued discussions and sharing of knowledge among the Commonwealth cities and nations.

"We look forward to the United Kingdom's active participation in the forum, Sir, and we truly value your insights and views today and your continued passion on ensuring communities shall be at the heart of growth and development," he said.

Prince Charles also spent time interacting with six Form Two students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Convent Bukit Nenas and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Chong Hwa, Jalan Gombak, on their models portraying Malaysia in the future.

Yap Ern See of SMK Convent Bukit Nanas said it was a rare opportunity for her to have met Prince Charles who, she said, complimented them and advised them on the importance of having bicycle and pedestrian lanes in a future city.

"This shows Prince Charles is really passionate and cares about education in Malaysia. He asked us to study hard and was concerned whether this workshop had affected our studies. I am so glad that I was able to meet Prince Charles, who is really a nice person," she said.

Pang Chin Wen of SMK Chong Hwa said she saw in His Royal Highness a fatherly figure because the Prince of Wales asked her and her friends about their studies. She said she was glad she had the chance to meet Prince Charles in person.

Prince Charles and Camilla arrived here Thursday on their maiden visit to Malaysia, which commemorates the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

The visit to Malaysia is part of a tour of Their Royal Highnesses to Singapore, Malaysia and India from Oct 30 to Nov 9, aimed at strengthening ties between Britain and Asia. — Bernama