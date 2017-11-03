Rape suspect caught

SHAH ALAM: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing and raping a university student here in the incident which happened on Wednesday.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Shafien Mamat revealed that the incident occurred at about 8.30pm at Seksyen 7 here while the victim was on her way home.

The suspect had stopped his car and began to ask her for directions. He was alleged to have pointed a knife at her and pulled her into the car before speeding away.

The suspect parked the car at a secluded spot and raped the victim. He also stole her mobile phone and RM100 cash, before releasing her.

Shafien said that police acted on a tip-off and had proceeded to arrest the suspect at about 4am on Friday at an apartment in Port Klang near here.

He said the suspect has a previous record for house trespassing before and investigations are being carried out for rape and armed robbery.

When police arrested the man, they also found the phone belonging to the victim at his house.