A royal affair

LG Household & Health Care premium brand, The History of Whoo hosted a global press event, the "2017 Whoo Royal Court Banquet in Beijing" at Four Seasons Hotel in Beijing, China which saw 200 journalists and opinion leaders from six countries being treated to a "royal court banquet" themed event fit for a king.

Delegates from China, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia had the opportunity to immerse themselves in South Korea's unique and beautiful royal court culture. A walk-through gallery resembling the interior court featured the birth story of Bichup and the history of the Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Essence Special Edition, the leading anti-ageing line over the past 10 years.

Every year the Special Edition bottle takes on a different look and this year's motif was taken from Jeokui, the emperor and empress' ceremonial clothes worn for special court occasions and a royal seal used in events of the court to represent the authority of the royal family, such as during the empress' wedding and her installation to the Joseon dynasty.

Ensuing guests were introduced to the brand's finest premium line, Hwanyu which makes the luxurious and noble appearance on an empress' skin. The facet took main stage adorned with a natural wild ginseng shaped chandelier, a symbol of Hwanyu, interweaved with a phoenix-shaped artifact and phoenix-embellished mother-of-pearl lacquer box. Among the display is the Hwanyu Limited Edition Set, but the star has to be the Hwanyu Signature Ampoule.

Over dinner appropriate for the emperor and empress in ancient times, guests were treated to a royal court fashion show by Korean traditional costume designer, Kim Hye-sun. Gracing the event was also Eilin Zhang, the first Chinese Miss World winner, who revealed her skincare secrets and shared on her latest work with the audience.