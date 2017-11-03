A royal secret unveiled

THE History of Whoo recreates the invaluable beauty of an empress shrouded in mystery with esoteric court formulas that were passed over eras and now reinterpreted by modern technology based on oriental medicine harmony.

The brand cares for the skin with priceless, precious secret ingredients such as the Gongjinbidan that was only presented to emperors and empresses, the best oriental medicinal herbs, natural wild ginseng that has the mysterious life force of nature, and the five elements of skin that has come down from the royal court.

Awarded for six consecutive years between 2011 and 2016 as the No.1 anti-ageing essence, the Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Essence has impressed women all over the world. The essence is essential to help skin generate and revive on its own to resolve every skin concern by incorporating oriental medicinal technology that stimulates the natural healing power of the skin.

It is formulated with three of the court's secret formula – Gongjinbidan which helps reduce wrinkles and improve elasticity, Gyeongokbidan which increases hydration and improves complexion, and Cheongsimbidan which helps reduce skin troubles.

Its formulation also includes Chojahabidan, a recombined ingredient of placenta through biotechnology which adds vigour to the skin, Cordyceps (Cordycepin) which enhances skin's self-generating power, and lotus, a skin purifying ingredient.

Gongjinbidan is a restorative medicine that balances Qi (energy) and Hyul (blood) to prevent diseases and Gyeongokbidan is a longevity medicine that complements the three factors of life – Jeong, Qi and Sin. Meanwhile, the Cheongsimbidan is a detoxification medicine that removes Yeol (heat) and Dam (bad energy) in the heart and blood vessels.

Cordyceps, the secret medicine for longevity, was used as the secret medicine for eternal life in China from ancient times. It was used as a high-class oriental medicinal herb to detoxify the body and allow smooth function of internal organs. It improves the immune function to develop resistance against disease and dissipates fatigue. It is also a type of natural immune-boosting substance.

With Bichup, all your skin concerns will be resolved in three steps. First through Chojahabidan which helps awaken skin and encourage its natural healing power. Next through the three court secret formulas and lotus to help in skin purification and cell vitalisation. Lastly through Chojahabidan and Cordycepin to instantly start the skin's healing mechanism.

The Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Essence 2017 Limited Edition is priced at RM880 for a 90ml bottle.