Selangor announces 3 months bonus for civil servants in state budget

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today announced the remainder of a three-month bonus for all state civil servants which will be disbursed on Dec 21 this year.

Speaking at the tabulation of the state's budget, Azmin said the disbursement is for the remaining one months, as the two months bonus had been disbursed in June.

The state government had to fork out RM94.65mil for the total allocation of the bonus.

"The payment for the first two months has been made on mid-June, in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

"To complete this special initiative, the remaining one month bonus will be paid on Dec 21, to assist the civil servant's children to get ready for their school," Azmin said when tabling the Selangor state Budget at the state's secretariat building here today.

Azmin, who is also the Bukit Antzrabangsa assemblymen said this special allocation will also be distributed to 6,725 Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) teachers, as well as 371 village chiefs, 78 Chinese new village chiefs and 48 Indian community chiefs.

Meanwhile, commenting on the state's budget, Selangor BN assemblymen coordinator Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan (BN- Batang Kali) said the state government is using a "repetitive strategy" to woo the people's support in the upcoming pools.

"What they (state government) did was a repetition of what they did (in last year's state budget) they only add a few new initiatives.

"We expect a better budget to ensure a sustainable growth for the state,"Mat Nadzari said when met by reporters.

He also criticizes Azmin's announcement on the three months bonus, saying that it there is no allocation for the bonus in 2018.

"The bonus will be disbursed on Dec 21 this year, there is no bonus for 2018.

"This is only for this year's bonus, two months have been paid in June and another one month bonus will be given in December," he said.

Earlier, Azmin announced a budget of RM3.12 billion where RM1.66 billion has been allocated for development while 46.8% or RM1.46 billion is for administration purposes.

The state's budget has decreased to RM330 million from last year where it had allocated RM3.45 billion in its budget 2017.