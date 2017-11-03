Selangor announces a budget of RM3.12 billion (Updated)

Posted on 3 November 2017 - 04:53pm Last updated on 3 November 2017 - 06:30pm

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government has announced a budget of RM3.12 billion with more than half of it allocated to development alone.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (PKR-Bukit Antarabangsa) said 53.2% or RM1.66 billion of the state's Budget 2018 has been allocated for development while 46.8% or RM1.46 billion is for administration purposes.

"The Budget 2018 is the fourth year in a row that the state government has increased its allocation for development compared to administration.

"This is in line with the accountability principles in the state government budget in development and management," Azmin said when tabling the Selangor state Budget at the state's secretariat building here today.

Although there is an increase in percentage, the allocation in the state's budget has decreased to RM330 million from last year.

The state government had allocated RM3.45 billion in its budget last year.

RM1.8 billion or 52.2% was allocated for development while RM1.65 billion or 47.8% was for administration purposes.

On the state's financial performance, he said Selangor's reserves increased from RM3.05 billion on Dec 31, 2016, to RM3.24 billion as of October 31, 2017.

Azmin added the state government still has a surplus of RM178.22 million as of the same date