Take a breather

FOR professionals with a hectic lifestyle, nothing beats a session at a spa. Regardless of whether you are in a rush or searching for an escape, Idospa Sdn Bhd has launched an online spa booking platform which aims to connect spa merchants and customers on a specialised platform.

A smart play on words – "I do spa", Idospa takes its spa and wellness game to a whole new level by bringing over 3,000 spas in Malaysia to its potential customers.

Bridging the gap between the spa merchants and customers is not as easy as it sounds, but Idospa is taking the first step to become the first and fastest-growing online spa booking platform, determined to drive change in this multi-million ringgit industry while taking a technological approach.

Ben Chua, Chief Executive Officier of Idospa said, "Idospa offers users the unprecedented opportunity and platform to not only locate spa services, either in their vicinity or any other location, but also book them at the touch of a button and pay via hassle-free methods.

"Indeed, today is history in the making, and we're glad to have you as part of this significant milestone, not only for us, but the Malaysian market as a whole."

The launch was officiated by the Director General of Tourism Malaysia, Datuk Seri Mirza Mohammand Taiyab. Also present were celebrities Dayang Nurfaizah and Jojo Struys.

With a simple and clean User Interface, the Idospa application makes it easy and user friendly to operate. Customers can make their bookings on the go with the app, enjoy the appointments made, and exit once they are finished. Merchants will be able to better manage their business in various areas, including monitoring databases, customer segmentations, managing multiple centres and have a faster reach marketing platform.

Users can download the application on App Store and Google Play Store by searching for Idospa Malaysia.