Three held in murder of Indonesian woman

SHAH ALAM: The police detained two men and a woman yesterday in Negeri Sembilan, Port Klang and Pahang in connection with the murder of an Indonesian woman on Oct 5.

The suspects were picked up in three separate raids.

Klang South police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said in the first raid, a 26-year-old man was nabbed at about 12.30am at the guardhouse of a supermarket in Seremban 2, Negeri Sembilan, followed by a 28-year-old man more than two hours later at a house in Jalan Chungah, Port Klang.

"About 8am, the 23-year-old woman was detained at a house in Kampung Pian, Temerloh, Pahang," he said in a statement here today.

He said during the arrests, the police also seized several items believed to be linked to the case, including two mobile phones, one of which had belonged to the victim.

According to Shamsul Amar, investigations also revealed that the two male suspects had criminal records involving drugs, causing hurt and theft.

The three suspects have been remanded for a week until Nov 9.

In the 6.30pm incident, the nude body of the 43-year-old victim who had a shoe string around her neck was found at her rented bedroom in Taman Kem, Port Klang. — Bernama