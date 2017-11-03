Trump calls for death penalty for NY attacker

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump called Thursday for the man charged over the New York truck attack to be executed, after investigators said he confessed to being inspired by Islamic State group propaganda.

Trump had earlier said he was considering sending Sayfullo Saipov, 29, to the military's notorious Guantanamo Bay detention centre, but backed off the idea in a blast of early morning tweets calling for the death penalty.

"Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system," Trump tweeted.

"There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!"

Saipov appeared in a New York federal courtroom Wednesday on terrorism charges after he allegedly drove a rented pickup truck down a mile-long stretch of bike path Tuesday in Lower Manhattan's West Side, where children and their parents were preparing to celebrate Halloween.

Eight people were killed, five of them friends from Argentina celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation.

A 31-year-old Belgian mother was also among the dead and 12 other people were wounded in the worst attack in New York since the Sept 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda hijackings.

Police shot Saipov in the abdomen after he allegedly ran over his victims and exited his truck brandishing fake guns.

Federal prosecutors have announced two charges so far: provision of material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

The material support charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, but federal prosecutors can also seek the death penalty, although a capital punishment case would be extremely rare in New York. — AFP