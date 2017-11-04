China extends congrats to MCA for its 64th AGM

Posted on 4 November 2017 - 07:52pm Last updated on 4 November 2017 - 08:10pm

KUALA LUMPUR: China congratulated the MCA on the party's 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The Central Committee (International Department) stated in a letter that both parties have witnessed rapid development through frequent high-level exchanges, close cooperation, in-depth exchanges on governing experience, and friendship.

"CPC is ready to further develop its friendly relations with the MCA through intensified interactions and cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our two countries," it said.

The letter was dated November 3rd.

Some 1,526 delegates attended the AGM held at its headquarters, which will reconvene tomorrow.