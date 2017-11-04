Datuk Sri in Rela assault case re-arrested on drug-related offence

KUALA LUMPUR: Moments after pleading not guilty and posting bail to four counts of hurting and injuring three People Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel at the Ampang sessions court here today, the 29-year-old- Datuk Sri, was re-arrested by police outside the court grounds.

Dang Wangi OCPD ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah confirmed that the Datuk Sri had indeed been arrested after an arrest warrant for him was obtained.

"He was arrested for a drug-related offence he had committed in 2014," he said.

He said that they will obtain a remand order for the man tomorrow and are expected to charge him on Monday.

Earlier, he pleaded not guilty to charges that were read out to him and was allowed a collective bail of RM17,000 on all four charges. He was then picked up by police on his way out of the court grounds.

Datuk Sri Liow Soon Hee as accused of attacking one Rela member, Melvin Cheong 19, who was on duty last Friday at the Kou Ong Yah Temple.

Liow could possibly face up to two years in jail or a fine or both if he is convicted under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

He was also accused of assaulting 27-year-old Lee Weng Poh for which he could face up to seven years in jail and a fine if convicted for the offence under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Liow also faces another two charges under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to Leong Jun Jie, 21, and Cheong. This could land him another year in jail or a fine up to RM2,000 or both.

The charges were read out to him before Sessions Court judge Azrul Darus today.

The accused who was in remand appeared calm and pleaded not guilty to all the charges as soon as it was read out to him.

The court set bail at RM17,000 with one surety for all the charges and ordered Liow not to disturb the witnesses and set mention for the case on Dec 14.