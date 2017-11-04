Datuk Sri who assaulted Rela personnel, faces drug abuse charges

PETALING JAYA: The Datuk Sri who landed himself in trouble after he assaulted three Rela personnel, will face drug abuse charges on Monday after his arrest yesterday.

Dang Wangi OCPD ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah said that the Datuk Sri will be charged under Section 15 (i) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, under which he could be fined not more than RM5,000, or serve a jail term of not more than two years if convicted.

"He will be brought to the magistrates court for charges to be read," he said.

He was arrested for a drug offence he committed in 2014. It has been learnt that the businessman, has also been identified as a person of interest in several other cases involving criminal syndicate activities.

The day before, Datuk Sri Liow Soon Hee was accused of attacking one Rela member, Melvin Cheong, 19, who was on duty last Friday at the Kou Ong Yah Temple.

Liow could possibly face up to two years in jail, or a fine, or both, if he is convicted under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

He was also accused of assaulting Lee Weng Poh, 27, for which he could face up to seven years in jail and a fine if convicted for the offence, under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Liow also faces another two charges under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to Leong Jun Jie, 21, and Cheong. This could land him another year in jail, or a fine up to RM2,000, or both.

The accused who was in remand appeared calm and pleaded not guilty to all the charges as soon as they were read out to him.

The court set bail at RM17,000 with one surety for all the charges and ordered Liow not to disturb the witnesses and set mention for the case on Dec 14.