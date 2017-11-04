Fitch cuts Venezuela debt rating

WASHINGTON: In another blow to the crisis-ridden government of Venezuela, the Fitch ratings agency said Friday it has cut the country's foreign debt grade.

The unsurprising move came after Caracas called for a creditors' meeting on Nov 13 to renegotiate a debt load estimated at US$150 billion (RM635.4 billion).

Fitch cut the long-term debt rating to "C" from "CC" based on the announcement and on "previously missed payments" which "makes a default event highly probable," the company said in a statement.

The company noted that even before the announcement Venezuela's "external liquidity was weak," and the government faces debt payments of nearly US$620 million in the final two months of the year, followed by US$3.34 billion in 2018.

Credit-rating agencies have been increasingly warning of the risk of a Venezuelan debt default. Analysts were pessimistic about Venezuela's chances of successfully restructuring its debt.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced early this week he would begin debt negotiations once the government had made a US$1.2 billion payment Friday to service the debt of state oil company PDVSA.

Maduro has repeatedly blamed the United States for the country's woes, saying Washington is trying to strangle Venezuela with sanctions.

Sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump's administration in August ban US trade in any new bonds issued by the Venezuelan government or PDVSA — a needed step in any restructuring. — AFP