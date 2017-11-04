- Local
Flash floods hit Penang, causing massive traffic jam
Posted on 4 November 2017 - 05:17pm
Last updated on 4 November 2017 - 06:03pm
GEORGE TOWN: Several low-lying areas in Penang was flooded today following a series of heavy downpour since early morning.
Among the affected areas are locations at Seberang Jaya, Prai, Bukit Mertajam and also Mak Mandin.
Jalan P. Ramlee, Paya Terubong and several other places in George Town is also badly affected causing heavy traffic congestion.
When contacted, Penang Exco for Welfare, Environment and Caring Society Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the incident reported were minor but could get worse if the weather does not improve.
"We have our man on standby to monitor the situation", he said.
