Flash floods hit Penang, causing massive traffic jam

Posted on 4 November 2017 - 05:17pm Last updated on 4 November 2017 - 06:03pm

The drainage system struggling to keep up with the downpour

Water levels have increased at a pond in Taman Bertam Putra, Kepala Batas after the continuous rain on Nov 4, 2017

Road users across the island have been reporting traffic jams and bad road conditions due to the heavy downpour

The situation along Jalan P. Ramlee

Penang Fire and Rescue personnel helping evacuate members of the public stranded along Jalan P. Ramlee by the flash floods

GEORGE TOWN: Several low-lying areas in Penang was flooded today following a series of heavy downpour since early morning.

Among the affected areas are locations at Seberang Jaya, Prai, Bukit Mertajam and also Mak Mandin.

Jalan P. Ramlee, Paya Terubong and several other places in George Town is also badly affected causing heavy traffic congestion.

When contacted, Penang Exco for Welfare, Environment and Caring Society Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the incident reported were minor but could get worse if the weather does not improve.

"We have our man on standby to monitor the situation", he said.

