Illegal immigrants using blank passports issued by respective embassies - Sabah Immigration

TAWAU: The Sabah Immigration Department has detected that some illegal immigrants are using 'blank passports' which have been issued by their respective embassies or consulates, but their departure and entry into the country are not recorded.

Its director Musa Sulaiman said although such cases were not considered to be serious the department would not take the matter lightly.

"There are people employing these foreign workers who are holding such passports issued by the embassies or consulates but these workers have entered the country illegally.

"The Sabah Immigration Department will not condone with violation of legal procedures or practices which disrupt national sovereignty, including the use of blank passports," he said during a dialogue between Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), Sabah Immigration Department and Tawau Chinese Association here.

Musa stressed that only those with valid documents from the Malaysian authority could stay and seek employment in the state.

He said during the dialogue various feedbacks were received on how the department could improve on service and processes, adding that employers should be included in such dialogues. — Bernama