Liow: MCA will emerge a stronger force during GE14

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA remains united and ready to emerge as a stronger force in the upcoming 14th General Election.

Its president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the party's three-pronged transformation strategy had succeeded in uniting party members and the Chinese community.

"At this critical juncture where GE14 is looming, I would like to call upon all comrades to unite, to serve and to go all-out in fighting for our party's renaissance," Liow told the 2,400 delegates at MCA's 64th Annual General Meeting at Wisma MCA here today.

Liow, who is also the Transport Minister, expressed confidence that the Chinese votes will return to MCA and Barisan Nasional.

"We strongly believe that a righteous party will win over voters' trust and that its defeat is only temporary," he said.

He added MCA will continue to ensure the rights of the local Chinese and other races are protected under the Federal Constitution.

"The nation's achievements today is due to racial harmony and political stability, especially the moderate and inclusive principles of governing the country."

Commenting on the recent debacle which included the "Muslim-only laundrettes", he stressed that the Federal Constitution "enshrines the rakyat's freedom of religion."

"These matters can be as petty as attire to religious segregation, tearing apart the relations between people, and infringing on individual freedoms," he said.

He remained optimistic that MCA will continue its work to obtain building funds from the government to sustain 16 Chinese-based schools.

"We will continue to work with Dong Jiao Zong and other Chinese guilds and associations that care about mother-tongue education so as to strengthen the value of Chinese education," he said.

He also rebuked DAP, claiming it has betrayed the Chinese community's mandate after obtaining power.

"We have to help voters audit DAP and reveal all of its actions which had allowed the Lim Dynasty to continue its pursuit of power, especially when it conspired with PAS, and later on, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad, which has cast its political integrity into doubt.

"The massive floods as well as the recent landslide in Penang, have indirectly revealed Guan Eng's incapability and lack of responsibility.

"The myth of "Tokong" Guan Eng's invincibility has started to crack," he said.

He further warned that the Opposition will call on for a change in government to lure votes.

"Therefore, we must persist in making preparations, lobbying for more Chinese votes and endeavouring wholeheartedly to get MCA members to assist us.

"I'm confident that communication reduces doubts and members are willing to provide support," he said.