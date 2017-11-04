MACC arrests another Johor civil servant over corruption case

JOHOR BARU: Another assistant director of the Johor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) was arrested by The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in four days' time.

The suspect, 47, was the head of the operation of the state DOSH, who was allegedly conspired with the arrested suspect, 37, has accepted a bribe from a petroleum engineering company, as an inducement not to act against the company which had installed a grip hoist without approval from the department.

He was allegedly accepted RM8,000 through his officers in the same department from the manager of one petroleum engineering company.

He was arrested at state MACC building while being called for assisting in the investigation of the alleged bribery case of the first suspect who was arrested on Tuesday(Oct 31) who also an assistant director of the same department, at 11pm on Friday.

Following this, he also led the team of investigators to three locations where they found cash RM40,400, Singapore Dollars US$1, 613, (RM6,832) and several documents related to the project.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the case and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 and if convicted, the men could face a jail sentence of up to 20 years and a RM10,000 fine or five times the bribe amount, whichever is higher.

He was being remanded for further investigation.