Mahathir's UTK service withdrawal a fake news, Khairy claims

KUALA LUMPUR: A recent viral photo indicating the withdrawal of former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's Special Action Unit (UTK) officers was actually a fake news, according to Umno youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy said the image was an old picture and had nothing to do with the withdrawal of Mahathir's security personnel.

He added that the photo, which went viral a few days ago, showed Mahathir hugging two officers which was described as his security officers from the UTK.

"The news reported that the bodyguards were withdrawn from their service by the government.

"The government has then be labelled as cruel by others, stating that the former prime minister was qualified to be protected by security officers," he noted.

"The viral news of Tun hugging the purported UTK officers must be stated as fake news," he said in his speech at the Umno Social Media Convention at Putra World Trade Centre today.

