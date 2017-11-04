National diver Mun Yee achieves dream of graduating

SERDANG: Unlike other graduates, it has taken national diver Leong Mun Yee 10 years to finally hold a bachelor's degree in communication from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

The 32-year-old said her journey as a university student was not an easy feat, often having to balance the responsibility of being a national athlete and her studies.

Mun Yee said she was satisfied with her sporting contributions to the country as well as her academic achievement.

"I represented the country for international competitions no matter what time or semester it was. That's why I am among students who have taken quite some time to graduate. Although it has been 10 years of study at this university, I can still be proud.

"This pride stems from the fact my achievements as an athlete were while I was a UPM student. I'm grateful for the ability to complete my studies here. Not all athletes are able to complete their studies to this level.

"As a student, I was not exempted from attending lectures, taking tests and examinations, and as well, take out time to attend training here and abroad," said Mun Yee when delivering a speech on behalf of UPM graduates at the UPM's 41st convocation ceremony.

Mun Yee received a degree from the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at the ceremony held at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Al Haj Culture and Arts Centre hall, here.

Among her achievements as an athlete were the bronze medals at the World Championships in Rome in 2009 and Barcelona 2013, silver medal at the New Delhi Commonwealth Games and the 2011 World Series in Beijing, and the latest being the gold medal at the Kuala Lumpur Grand Prix Championship in the women's 10m platform team event with Pandelela Rinong.

She has also won the silver in two Asian Games, namely in Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, in addition to 10 gold medals from the SEA Games competition.

Speaking to reporters, Mun Yee said she intended to pursue a Masters degree in Sports Science next year, however, it has not been finalised.

"I really want to continue to the next level (Masters degree), but next year's schedule is packed, I will think about it first by considering next year's competition schedule. Thank you to UPM, lecturers and staff who have taught and educated me here," she said. — Bernama