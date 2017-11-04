Perak Sultan grants audience to Prince Charles, Camilla

KUALA KANGSAR: Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, today had an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, at Istana Iskandariah in Bukit Chandan here.

Camilla, attired in a teal green blouse and white pants, arrived earlier, at 1.40 pm, and was welcomed by the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Prince Charles, in a beige suit, arrived about 80 minutes later by helicopter after visiting the Taiping War Cemetery.

At the 30-minute meeting at Bilik Menghadap of Istana Iskandariah, Sultan Nazrin Shah also hosted a tea session for Their Royal Highnesses.

The visit of Prince Charles and Camilla to Malaysia is part of an 11-day tour of Their Royal Highnesses to Singapore, Malaysia and India from Oct 30 to Nov 9.

Previous visits by the British royalty here were by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh who attended the official opening of the 16th Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998 and the visit by Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in September 2012. — Bernama