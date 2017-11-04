Police record Raja Petra's statement in United Kingdom

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded a statement made by Raja Petra Kamarudin following a police report lodged by Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali who claimed the blogger had defamed him.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said Raja Petra's statement was taken in the United Kingdom on Wednesday by an investigating team comprising three police officers from the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters.

"Yes, the investigating team has recorded his statement," said Mohamad Fuzi when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

On Tuesday, Mohamed Apandi said he would initiate legal action against Raja Petra if the blogger refused to apologise over the two articles pertaining to allegations of corruption.

Mohamed Apandi was reported to have said he would not give Raja Petra a long time to do so as signals and reminders had been communicated through the media.

On Oct 22, Mohamed Apandi lodged a police report against Raja Petra on alleged defamation charges following the two articles published on Oct 20 and Oct 21 by the Malaysia Today blog. — Bernama