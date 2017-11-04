Remains of M'sia mountaineer brought home form Iran

SEPANG: The body of Malaysian mountaineer Ramli Abd Majid who died while climbing Mount Damavand in Iran, arrived at the KL International Airport today for burial in Puchong.

The hearse was seen leaving the KLIA Cargo Complex at 10.20am.

It is understood the funeral prayers will be held at the Asy Syakirin Mosque in Puchong Utama before his remains are buried at the Batu 14 Muslim Cemetery, Puchong after the Zohor prayers.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry on Sunday confirmed that a body which was found by the Iranian authorities at the Mount Damavand area on Friday was that of Ramli, 44. He was reported missing on Nov 20, last year.

Ramli, a system chief engineer at the Proton Holdings Bhd Headquarters in Shah Alam, Selangor, and another Malaysian, KJA climber, Syed Redzuan Syed Salim Shatri, 50, were reported missing after breaking away from a group of climbers.

On Nov 28, 2016, the body of Syed Redzuan was found in the Yakhar Glacier area and was repatriated for burial. — AFP