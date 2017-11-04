Three killed in lorry-trailer crash in Segamat

SEGAMAT: Three people were killed while two others were injured in an accident involving a lorry and a trailer at Jalan Pulapol (Jalan Pintasan Segamat) here yesterday.

In the 2.30pm incident, the lorry driver Rahmani Warni, 58, and two passengers in it, Amir Hassan, 30, and Eriman Yaatim, 34, died at the scene .

The trailer driver M. Abimanan, 27, and a passenger, S. Rajeswary, 23, suffered light injuries.

Segamat police chief Supt Raub Selamat said the lorry heading from Batu Anam to Segamat skidded into the path of the trailer.

The bodies of the victims were sent to the Segamat Hospital mortuary. — AFP