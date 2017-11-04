(Video) Flash floods hit Penang, causing massive traffic jam (Updated)

Posted on 4 November 2017 - 05:17pm Last updated on 4 November 2017 - 08:40pm

The drainage system struggling to keep up with the downpour

Water levels have increased at a pond in Taman Bertam Putra, Kepala Batas after the continuous rain on Nov 4, 2017

Road users across the island have been reporting traffic jams and bad road conditions due to the heavy downpour

The situation along Jalan P. Ramlee

Penang Fire and Rescue personnel helping evacuate members of the public stranded along Jalan P. Ramlee by the flash floods

GEORGE TOWN: Several low-lying areas in Penang was flooded today following a series of heavy downpour since early morning crippling traffic on major roads in George Town as roads were inundated with water.

Among the affected areas were Bukit Tengah,Jalan Baharu,Taman Siakap, Taman Cantek, Taman Senangin, Taman Kepar, Kampung Main Road,Taman Guru,Mak Mandin, Taman Guar Perghh,Taman Ratna, Raja Uda, Sungai Puyu Kampung Simpah,Padang Lalang and Kampung Paya Terbakar Seberang Prai on the mainland.

While on the island, several low-lying areas that were prone to floods such as Kampung Masjid, Kampung Makam, Jalan P.Ramlee, Sungai Pinang, Jalan Langkawi, Jalan Kebun Lama and Halaman Bukit Gambar were also affected by the bad weather.

Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) rainfall stations recorded high rainfall in the four hours from 2pm to 6pm at 115mm for the northeast district (Sungai Pinang station),127.5mm (Air Itam station) and 98.0 mm (Sungai Dondang station) while other districts recorded heavy rainfall between 70mm - 120 mm as of 630pm.

Many motorists were also left fuming as the roads were congested with traffic at almost a standstill.

Several main roads near Masjid Negeri, Farlim and Paya Terubong were also cut off due to the rising water levels.

A check on the Meteorological Department's website showed Penang will continue to experience strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rain that is expected to continue until midnight.

The downpour also caused a minor landslide that resulted in several uprooted trees along Paya Terubong to Balik Pulau.

According to a Fire & Rescue Department spokesperson, so far, three families from Balik Pulau in the southwest district and Sg Pinang in the Northeast district have been evacuated to a temporary shelter.

"The situation is under control, we are monitoring it", said the spokesperson.

Malaysian Airport Berhad senior manager Ramzi Ahmad when contacted by members of media said there was three flights en route to Penang International Airport that have been delayed and diverted due to bad weather.

At the time of writing heavy rain continues to pour in Penang.