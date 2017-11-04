Wanita MCA must embrace digital era

KUALA LUMPUR: Wanita MCA should embrace the digital technology era that brings new opportunities for the women community.

"The Industrial Revolution 4.0 is an era of digital technology and artificial intelligence. It is an era of knowledge and technology where mental capability triumphs over physical strength.

"This means that men and women are on equal ground in this area when it comes to employment and career opportunities.

"In an era where machines can replace manual labour, the women should no longer use the excuse of a woman's physical limitations to suppress their development. Gender is no longer an obstacle nor an excuse for an individual to progress.

"Over the years, the number of women who are decision makers and founders are increasing. The increasing involvement of women in the workforce is no longer viewed negatively; in fact, many have utilised big data in the founding of their own companies and become pioneers in their respective fields," MCA Secretary-General Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan said in an opening speech at the party's 42nd Annual General Assembly.

He added it was critical for women to note the rise of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and e-commerce have further empowered the community and created more opportunities.