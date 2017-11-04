Posted on 4 November 2017 - 02:52pm Last updated on 4 November 2017 - 05:38pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Wanita MCA passed 22 resolutions at the party's 42nd Annual General Assembly (AGM) held here today.

The resolutions encompassed eight issues which are party affairs, government, politics, economy, education, social and security, women and senior citizens' welfare.

The resolutions were included to promote the party at all levels in preparation for the upcoming 14th General Election, to defend the Federal Constitution, and to oppose the implementation of Hudud enactments, supporting the government's move to open up e-commerce through social media courses.

Other resolutions that were raised were support for the Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017, and urging the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to focus on cybercrime.

Thirteen debaters from across the nation attended, including those from Terengganu, Perak, Kelantan, Malacca and Sabah.

A total of 1,219 women delegates were recorded as attending the AGM.

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai is scheduled to chair the party's 64th AGM this evening and the reconvening tomorrow.